A Christian Patriot Manifesto

We, Christian Americans, coming from all major denominations (Catholic, Baptist, Methodist, Pentecostal, etc.), and non-denominational congregations alike, do hereby call for the end of the secularist reign of terror that has gutted these United States of their Christian history, heritage and culture, having marginalized our people in their governments, schools, workplaces and societies in general, even to the point of demonization by the secular media. Some of us have been vilified as “Christian Nationalists” by the same secularists who now rule this land. Some of us have embraced that nomenclature, while others prefer to be called “Christian Patriots,” which is technically more accurate. Having been misrepresented on all fronts, by those who hate us, we hereby adopt this manifesto to explain to the world who we are, and what we represent.

We believe and we assert that America’s social and financial woes are primarily the result of our states having abandoned their Christian history, heritage and culture. The increasing violence in our land is a direct result of this, as is the prevalence of sexual perversion and gender confusion. Our children can no longer be protected from these things so long as militant secularism, which knows no boundaries or limitations, continues to reign supreme as the “law of the land” in these United States.

Recalling the words of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, that “my kingdom is not of this world: if my kingdom were of this world, then would my servants fight” (John 18:36), we hereby repudiate any attempt to use government laws to force conversions to the Christian Faith. We support the “free exercise” clause of the United States Constitution, and similar provisions found in state constitutions. Those who accuse us of “wanting to create a theocracy,” and “desiring to force a religious creed upon Americans,” appear to have confused Christian Integralism with Shariah Law. Whether such confusion is intentional or not, we cannot say, only that it is inaccurate and slanderous.

This, however, does not mean that Christians must recuse themselves of involvement in the political process, nor does it mean that Christians are prohibited from implementing civil laws that enshrine Christian morality and virtue. Indeed, it has been this very activity that brought about the end of slavery and segregation in ages past. Both of these were two great national sins that were corrected by the activity of Christians working in the political sphere. Our Christian ancestors fearlessly brought Christian virtue to this land, by ending these great injustices, and we intend to build upon their work.

Our Lord instructed his disciples to “Render therefore unto Caesar the things which are Caesar’s; and unto God the things that are God’s” (Matthew 22:21). The Apostle Paul instructed the first Christians: “Let every soul be subject unto the higher powers. For there is no power but of God: the powers that be are ordained of God. Whosoever therefore resisteth the power, resisteth the ordinance of God: and they that resist shall receive to themselves damnation” (Romans 13:1-2). And again, saying: “Render therefore to all their dues: tribute to whom tribute is due; custom to whom custom; fear to whom fear; honour to whom honour” (Romans 13:7). Keeping in mind that the Christians of this time were subjects of imperial dictatorship, their duty was to obey ruling authorities in all things not interfering with their worship of God. However, to the Christians of today, many of whom live as citizens in democratic republics, these words take on a whole new mandate to participate in the political process, as our government encourages, so as to bring Christian virtue into the public sphere.

While there are many secularists in our society who prefer that we Christians not vote at all, and if we should dare, they would have us “keep our religion out of politics,” it is nevertheless the desire of our democratic republics that we should participate. While not required by law, we are motivated by the words of our Lord and the Apostle to render unto Caesar the things that are Caesar’s, and that would include our votes and participation in the political realm. Since God himself ordains all power, even civil power, and the civil powers that now exist are democratic republics, we conclude that God himself desires our participation. Therefore we seek to work by all peaceful and legal means possible, to enact the following mandates. We shall work to…

end the genocidal holocaust of abortion-on-demand in every state,

repeal the Fourteenth Amendment of the United States Constitution, which has been used as the primary legal framework by secularists to make war on the Christian character of our states,

repeal the Sixteenth Amendment of the United States Constitution which has been used by secularists to muzzle our churches in politics using the federal tax code,

make all churches tax exempt in all states, without exception, regardless of political involvement,

tighten government regulation over indecency on television, radio and the Internet,

allow church participation in government welfare programs,

give strong tax incentives for marriage and children,

give subsidies for religious schools and homeschooling without preconditions or mandates,

allow states to symbolically declare, by government decree, Jesus Christ as King, if it is in accordance with the will of the people,

and allow states to declare a state church, or denomination, or else make a general Christian decree, if it is in accordance with the will of the people.

This list is by no means exhaustive, but it is a start, and a step in the right direction. We pledge our civic duty to these causes, and we shall work tirelessly to see them fulfilled in whatever order divine providence makes possible. We have no interest in whether or not these United States were intended by our founders to be a Christian nation. Rather, we simply pledge to make them so.