“The Last Days” are Here!

The Last Days — A book by Shane Schaetzel

The Last Days are here! Or at least, the book is. I’m pleased to present The Last Days, a book I’ve been working on for many years. It is now available in Kindle and hardcover. You’ll have to wait until November for the paperback. The book presents a Catholic approach to understanding Biblical prophecy about the Last Days, the Antichrist, the Great Tribulation and the Second Coming of Jesus Christ. Published on the same day as the consecration of Russia to Mary’s Immaculate Heart (by providence not plan), the book addresses this very topic in Chapter 10, as well as other Marian prophecies. Please click the image below to order your copy today!

