Uncategorized

Free Book Giveaway

by Shane Schaetzel

If you are already an email subscriber to my blog, or if you sign-up to follow my blog before Thursday (January 13, 2022), you will get an email, later this week, that will contain an attachment of a free digital copy of my first book Are Catholics Christian?: A Guide to Evangelical Questions About the Catholic Church.

So, if you want a FREE digital copy of my book, sign up to follow my blog by email now. To subscribe, visit my blog (Complete-Christianity.Com) and look on the right-hand side for box titled “Never Miss A Blog, Follow By Email.” Put in your email address and hit the button that says “Follow.”

It looks like this…

