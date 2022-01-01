The Confession Amendment

WASHINGTON – APRIL 15: The United States flag and the flag of the Vatican fly side-by-side along South Capitol Street ahead of the visit by Pope Benedict XVI April 15, 2008 in Washington, DC. About 300 sets of U.S., Vatican and District of Columbia flags were hung throughout the city ahead of the papal visit. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Following the examples of Costa Rica, Malta and Liechtenstein, in accordance with the teachings of the Roman Catholic Church, as outlined by popes Pius IX, Leo XIII and Saint Pius X, I propose that the following amendment, or something comparable to it, be added to our respective state constitutions in the United States, wherever and whenever possible, with the goal of ultimately adding a similar amendment to the United States Constitution, just as soon as the number of Catholics reach a majority of the national census…

PROPOSED ARTICLE: Section 1. Freedom of belief and conscience are guaranteed for all persons. Section 2. The Roman Catholic Church is the State Church and as such enjoys the full protection of the State, it shall also contribute to the State’s maintenance; other confessions shall be entitled to practice their creeds and to hold religious services to the extent consistent with morality and public order. Section 3. All public schools as part of compulsory education, shall provide the opportunity for students to receive religious teaching from the Roman Catholic Church, by a qualified Church representative as determined by the local diocesan bishop, with the option for students to study any religion independently during this same time.

If you are a Catholic, and you have doubts about the above proposal, please watch this video before answering the poll below…