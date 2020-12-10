The Supreme Court Now Holds the Fate of America in its Hand

This is what I’ve been most concerned about. The Texas-led, multi-state, election-fraud lawsuit now before the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) will determine the long-term outcome of the United States Federal Union. This isn’t about Donald Trump, so much as it is about due process under the US Constitution.

If the SCOTUS rules in favor of Texas, then due process for the states is protected under constitutional law, and the right to equal protection in elections is upheld. However, if the SCOTUS rules against Texas, we have a very big problem. The SCOTUS will effectively be ruling that the US Constitution offers no protection for due process and equal protection during federal elections.

This would mean that any sectional or sectarian party can contaminate the federal election process, deny voters equal protection, and deny the states any guarantee of a free and fair election. That, my friends, is a recipe for state secession and the breakup of the United States of America. What the SCOTUS would be saying, if ruling against Texas, is that the states no longer have any rights in federal elections. Anyone can sneak in and take over, imposing any rulers they want over the 50 states, and there’s no beneficial reason for remaining part of the Union.

On a personal note, I believe the United States will soon breakup into multiple nations no matter what happens next. This SCOTUS decision, however, will determine how that breakup will go, and how large it will be.

If the SCOTUS rules in favor of Texas, we’ll be looking at small secession movements on the West Coast (guaranteed) and maybe the New England area (possibly). They’ll be serious but they’ll be small.

If the SCOTUS rules against Texas, then we’re looking at the total and complete breakup of the entire USA into smaller nations, and North America will end up looking a lot like Europe. We’ll need passports to vacation in other parts of the continent, and work visas to work there.

None of this will happen right away. It will take time. But if it does happen, it’s time for everyone to take stock in where they live and make sure they’re settled where they want to be, because it will be important, and permanent.

As for violence, I think that’s hype. This is not 1861. If we do have another civil war, it won’t be like that. Frankly, after a century of world wars and Cold War, followed by endless oil wars in the Middle East, I think most Americans are tired of fighting.

The breakup of the USA will be mostly peaceful, somewhat democratic, and very, very sad. If it happens, we need to look toward rebuilding our new nations on Christ, and Christian principles, or we’ll go the same way as the late, great USA.